KSAT Community Spotlight Feature: San Antonio Threads

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Threads is making a difference in the city of San Antonio by providing young people with new clothes, shoes, underwear and personal care items for free!

"We provide a safe and nurturing shopping experience for deserving teens currently in foster care, who have transitioned our of foster care, are homeless, or have experienced an emergency situation," Cathy Hamilton, board member at San Antonio Threads, said.

Men and women ages 12-21, who are eligible for the free items can shop twice a year for free at San Antonio Threads.

Hamilton started the charity in the garage of her home, and has since developed a passion for helping teens in need.

"We will be two years old this August and are amazed at the growth in such a short time," said Hamilton. "We are also very grateful for our community’s following and support on social media."

San Antonio Threads is projected to serve over 1,200 young people in 2018; triple the number served last year.

"Thirty-five teens from Edgewood school district shopped in April 2018 for prom and graduation outfits as well," Hamilton said. "The school district bused the 35 youth to our shops location and it was magical to provide prom dresses, shirts and ties, love and confidence."

How can I get connected with SA Threads?

Visit sanantoniothreads.org and click on the field you are interested in.



Volunteer

Refer a teen

Partner with San Antonio Threads

Donate

A ttend an event

If you have new clothing, shoes, packaged underwear, packaged socks or full-size hygiene products, contact San Antonio Threads if you would like to donate your items.

"What I love about our charity is being able to provide this experience for our youth who need it the most," Hamilton said.

For more information, visit sanantoniothreads.org or call 210-418-2073.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Threads.

