Man pushes woman out of moving vehicle, then runs her over, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police has arrested a man after he allegedly pushed a woman out of a moving vehicle and then ran her over twice, killing her.

Christopher Moreno, 37, has been taken into police custody.

According to Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department, Moreno pushed Cynthia Gomez out of the moving car and then ran over her in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway on Jan. 13. A passerby eventually saw Gomez on the side of the road and called police, Ramos said. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police still don't know the motive.

Moreno's arrest comes on what would have been Gomez's 49th birthday. He is charged with murder.

