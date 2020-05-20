How senior citizens who need help running errands can avoid scammers

SAN ANTONIO – Older people in Bexar County may need a helping hand to get groceries or pay bills, and sometimes they rely on strangers' kindness to get these errands done. But there are some scammers out there looking to make money off unsuspecting seniors in need of assistance.

Watch out for these COVID-19 scams

If you're a senior citizen and someone you don't know offers to help you with your errands, be wary. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says some scammers offer to buy supplies for seniors in need and never return with the goods or the money.

Instead, try to find a trusted friend or neighbor to help or arrange delivery with a well-known company to get the items you need. If you need help with going out and paying your bills, contact your bank to see if it can set up autopay for you.

Also, be cautious of purchasing from unknown sellers online. The CFPB says some sellers may claim to have high-demand products, such as cleaners or medical supplies, when they actually don't. Consider purchasing online goods from reputable sellers and retailers.

Searching for a new apartment in San Antonio? What you should know before moving during the pandemic

If you're a senior who needs their prescriptions, many pharmacies are now offering contactless delivery. It's best to call your local pharmacy to see if you can make arrangements instead of getting medicine from an unknown seller online.

Seniors who need additional resources can call the Eldercare Locator, which is a public service of the U.S. Administration of Aging that connects older adults to services. Call 1-800-677-1116 for assistance or click here.

To submit your money questions for our KSAT News at 9 “Money: It’s Personal” series, which airs on Tuesday nights, email iherrera@ksat.com with the subject line “Story Idea.”

For more coronavirus coverage from KSAT, click here.