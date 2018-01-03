9 best places to work in San Antonio, according to Glassdoor

SAN ANTONIO - Job search site Glassdoor released lists for the best places to work around the country for 2018.

Grocery retailer H-E-B topped the list for San Antonio with a 4.5 star rating.

The most popular employee benefit reviews mention employee discounts, 401k plans and health insurance.

Here’s a list of the top 9 places to work in San Antonio, according to Glassdoor reviews:

HEB

Smile Brands

Memorial Sloan Kettering

Capitol Group

Hyatt

Chick-fil-A

J. Crew

Accenture

Starbucks

Starbucks rounds out the top 9 with a 4.2 star rating.

City-data reports 62 locations for Starbucks in San Antonio and 30 H-E-B stores.

