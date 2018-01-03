9 best places to work in San Antonio, according to Glassdoor

SAN ANTONIO - Job search site Glassdoor released lists for the best places to work around the country for 2018.
Grocery retailer H-E-B topped the list for San Antonio with a 4.5 star rating.
The most popular employee benefit reviews mention employee discounts, 401k plans and health insurance.
Here’s a list of the top 9 places to work in San Antonio, according to Glassdoor reviews:
HEB
Smile Brands
Memorial Sloan Kettering
Capitol Group
Hyatt
Chick-fil-A
J. Crew
Accenture
Starbucks
Starbucks rounds out the top 9 with a 4.2 star rating.
City-data reports 62 locations for Starbucks in San Antonio and 30 H-E-B stores.
