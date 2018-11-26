Man shot dead after argument at West Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio homicide detectives are questioning two people who they took into custody shortly after a deadly shooting outside a West Side bar.

The victim, who was in his 20s, had been involved in an argument inside Dragon Sports Bar, located in the 1300 block of Bandera Road.

A worker at the bar told KSAT 12 the argument which happened around closing time early Monday morning, had been minor and appeared to end peacefully.

Still, that worker said he had a feeling that wouldn’t be the end of it.

A short time later, he said he noticed the parties involved in the argument had returned to the scene.

He said he heard gunshots ring out, then saw the victim on the ground near an ice vending machine.

When police arrived around 2:30 a.m., the victim already was dead.

Officers later stopped a car in the 4700 hundred block of Callaghan Road and arrested two people inside who they described as suspects in the deadly shooting.

They say they also recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Police did not release the name of the man who was killed or the names of the suspects right away.

