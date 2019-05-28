14-year-old charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 women, infant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the deaths of a pregnant woman, the woman's baby and the woman's mother, police announced Tuesday.

The shooting occurred April 9 at the Rosemont at University Park Apartments in the100 block of Emerald Ash. Because the individual arrested is a minor, KSAT is not naming him.

Police said the teen is suspected of fatally shooting Janette Quiroz, 37, and Quiroz's pregnant daughter, Bernadette Quiroz. Janette Quiroz was pronounced dead at the scene while Bernadette Quiroz, 18, was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where medical professionals were unable to save her but able to deliver the infant.

The baby survived for three days before dying.

Police said that the 14-year-old was already in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center on an aggravated robbery charge when he was charged with capital murder.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or how the teen knew the victims.

