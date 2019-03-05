18-karat gold teeth, fully stocked fish tank among top 50 weird items left in Ubers

SAN ANTONIO - Uber has released a list of the 50 most outrageous items left behind by riders, and while the most common items left behind are keys, phones and wallets -- they are far from the weirdest.
The 50 most outrageous lost items are:
1. Eight-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
3. A photo of a New Year's kiss
4. 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
6. Full set of 18-karat gold teeth
7. Professional-grade hula hoop
8. Salmon head
9. Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe
10. Birth certificate and social security card
11. Star Wars skateboard
12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
13. A propane tank
14. A tray of eggs
15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16. Lego championship wrestling belt
17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19. Breast pump with breast milk
20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21. A shopping cart
22. Ancestry kit
23. Lotion and beard oil
24. Silver and peach-colored Venetian masquerade mask
25. Small handmade cat puppet
26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
29. Harry Potter magic wand
30. A special pizza costume
31. A bird
32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
33. Cheer skirt with a lion's head
34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
35. A mannequin
36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37. A fog machine
38. Japanese-style mandolin
39. Full fish tank with fish and water
40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41. One Gucci flip-flop
42. Red Lobster takeout
43. Limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44. 5x7 prom picture of the customer and their husband
45. Ten pounds pulled pork and 10 pounds pulled chicken
46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case
47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49. Dirty laundry
50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
If you leave your pizza costume in your Uber, don't worry; you can get it back no problem.
The best way to be reunited with your lost treasures is to call your driver, but you can also log in to your account on a computer, on the off chance your phone is the thing you left in the Uber.
Just follow these steps to retrieve a lost item:
- Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.
- Tap “I lost an item.”
- Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”
- Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
- If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer or using a friend’s phone).
- Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
- If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.
