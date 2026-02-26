Faith leaders begin 90-mile march from Dilley calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody The group began the march Tuesday morning and plans to walk to San Antonio in a span of four days SAN ANTONIO – Faith leaders and advocates from across the nation began a 90-mile march Tuesday morning from the Dilley detention facility, calling for the release of children and parents held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
The group began the march around 8:20 a.m. and plans to walk to San Antonio in a span of four days, aiming to cover at least 25 miles a day.
“It’s definitely not easy and I think that’s part of the point,” said Rev. Dianne Garcia, pastor of Roca de Refugio Church in San Antonio.
After completing their 25 miles-per-day goal, the group said every marcher will go home and pick up where they left off the next day.
“We walk alongside our brothers and sisters who are in detention who have already been deported and recognize that their suffering is much greater, but that we can accompany them in some way through that,” Garcia said.
The group says their goal is to finish Saturday outside the San Antonio Immigration Court, located in downtown.
