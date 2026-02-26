Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
Congressional staffer died after catching fire, family member says; Rep. Tony Gonzales ‘heart-stricken’
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court
Congressional staffer for US Rep. Gonzales dies by self-immolation, Bexar County ME’s Office rules
Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads into a high-stakes primary as incumbent Tony Gonzales faces controversy

Local News

Faith leaders begin 90-mile march from Dilley calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody

The group began the march Tuesday morning and plans to walk to San Antonio in a span of four days

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – Faith leaders and advocates from across the nation began a 90-mile march Tuesday morning from the Dilley detention facility, calling for the release of children and parents held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The group began the march around 8:20 a.m. and plans to walk to San Antonio in a span of four days, aiming to cover at least 25 miles a day.

“It’s definitely not easy and I think that’s part of the point,” said Rev. Dianne Garcia, pastor of Roca de Refugio Church in San Antonio.

After completing their 25 miles-per-day goal, the group said every marcher will go home and pick up where they left off the next day.

“We walk alongside our brothers and sisters who are in detention who have already been deported and recognize that their suffering is much greater, but that we can accompany them in some way through that,” Garcia said.

The group says their goal is to finish Saturday outside the San Antonio Immigration Court, located in downtown.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...