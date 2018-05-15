2 in custody after robbery, vehicle chase and wrong-way crash with police cruiser

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have two people in custody following reports of robbery, vehicle chase and a wrong-way crash with a police cruiser on the city's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

Police first received the call about a robbery at a La Quinta Inn on Utex Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

An officer in the area spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the getaway car and began chasing. That's when, police said, the driver led them in-and-out of a subdivision and went the wrong-way on Vance Jackson Road a couple of times just before hitting a cop car head-on on Vance Jackson just south of DeZavala.

RELATED: Murder suspect says she has no regrets, victim 'didn't care about (her)'

RELATED: 19-year-old charged in aggravated robbery outside Ingram Park Mall

Two people were taken into police custody, officials said. The officer in the vehicle hit was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

The suspects do not appear to be injured but the airbags in both vehicles deployed. Police said they believe the suspects also robbed a motel on Woodstone earlier in the morning.

At this time, police have not released the name and ages of the suspects. The full list of charges also is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.