2 suspects now linked to early morning South side car burglaries, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police now say two people will face charges in connection with some early morning car burglaries Tuesday in a South side neighborhood.

They said in one case, a homeowner on Lorraine Avenue near S. Flores ended up dodging a bullet after catching the suspected burglar inside his SUV.

“The suspect walked off and he followed the suspect. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at him,” said Sgt. Darryl Rooks, with SAPD.

The homeowner was not injured.

Later, that man spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera, saying that he had been awakened by two neighborhood dogs that were barking continuously.

He said when he went outside he saw the suspect inside his vehicle and confronted him.

After the suspect shot at him, someone else called 911, police said.

They said a witness was able to direct officers to a home one street over, on E. Haver Avenue, where they located a group of people sitting outside in a parked car.

Officers detained all four of them until they sorted out what happened.

While they were conducting that investigation, police learned of another vehicle burglary that happened moments earlier on nearby Thelka Street.

The homeowner there didn’t want to reveal his identity, either.

He said he also woke up to a barking dog outside his home, then saw a man walking down his driveway.

The homeowner said he later realized that someone had gone through his vehicle and removed some change.

“I own weapons and I came outside with my weapon but he was already up the street,” he said.

Police believe the two break-ins are connected.

They arrested a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man, two of the people who they found in the parked car.

The 20-year-old, they said, was in possession of a weapon.

Both also had illegal drugs on them, police said.

The two other people who they detained initially were not charged in connection with the burglaries.

