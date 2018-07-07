2 women with active felony warrants arrested on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A neighbor’s suspicions led to the arrest of two young women, one of whom has a long list of charges against her in Bexar and Kendall counties.

The two women were arrested on the Northeast Side near Ridge Country and Wetmore Road.

Brittani Avera and Skylar Carter were arrested Friday morning; authorities had been looking for Avera for the last several weeks.

Avera was a wanted fugitive with active felony warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest. She also had four active felony warrants in Kendall County for burglary of a building and felony theft.

Carter was wanted on a felony narcotics warrant.

When the officers found Avera on Friday, she was in possession of car keys that belonged to a stolen vehicle, police said, so she’ll also face charges for that.

