Map shows 104 murders in San Antonio for 2017

SAN ANTONIO – A map detailing a morbid subject shows 104 murders in San Antonio for 2017 as of Oct. 23.

The breakdown for number of homicides per month is as follows:

January - 16

February - 5

March - 16

April - 12

May - 3

June - 10

July - 22

August - 9

September - 7

October (to date) - 4

The city saw a spike in deaths in July -- 10 of which can be attributed to people who died when they were smuggled into the country in the back of a tractor-trailer. Eight people died in the trailer and two more died at area hospitals.

READ MORE: Truck driver pleads guilty in fatal human smuggling operation

Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot June 29 while investigating vehicle burglaries, is denoted on the map with a blue badge.

Moreno’s partner, Officer Julio Cavazos, was also shot that day but survived, and despite being wounded, he was able to drag Moreno away from the line of fire.

Editor's note: The information in this story was provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

View the map below:

