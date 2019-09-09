Hundreds of firearms found each year in Texas airports at TSA checkpoints

While it may seem like a no-brainer, travelers across the country try to bring their firearms onto planes with them.

At the San Antonio International Airport alone, Transportation Security Administration staffers seized 70 firearms in 2018, according to data provided by the agency. So far this year, 40 weapons have been found at the checkpoint.

Every week, the agency finds hundreds of firearms at airports across the country. The seizures are featured on TSA's blog.

Most of the firearms found are loaded and chambered, according to the website.

More firearms were discovered at other Texas airports, too.

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport saw 219 firearms in 2018. This year, crews have already found 164 guns.

At the George Bush International Airport in Houston, TSA staffers picked up 117 guns. This year, they've found 89 guns.

Bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint can lead to a civil penalty of up to $13,333 and an arrest, according to the TSA.

While firearms can make the trip, they must be loaded into a locked, hard-sided container in checked baggage only. Travelers must declare the firearm and ammunition to airline workers while checking in their bag.

For more information on transporting firearms, visit TSA’s website.