Man driving with gun in lap accidentally shoots self, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving, San Antonio police said.

The man was driving and handling a gun in his lap before 4 p.m. when it accidentally fired and grazed his leg, a police sergeant at the scene said.

He was driven to the Express Emergency Room at 15140 Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side and transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The sergeant said the man did not want to be treated and did not want police involved possibly due to unidentified narcotics found in the vehicle.

Two women who were in the vehicle when the gun went off are not being treated as suspects, police said, but they were taken into custody for municipal court warrants.

Police are calling the shooting an accident and trying to determine who owns the gun.