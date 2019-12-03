A new cocktail bar and Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 18403 I-10 West in Forest Crest, the fresh arrival is called Mi Familia De Mi Tierra.

The new restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican cuisine as well as Tex-Mex favorites. On the menu, look for breakfast items served 24 hours a day, such as chilaquiles famosos, dinner entrees like chalupas and desserts like tres leches cake.

Mi Familia De Mi Tierra is still finding its footing, with a three-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp.

Paul P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, wrote, "OK, as our experience unfolded, I kept moving from five stars to four, then three, then back up again. Basically, food was B to B+. Service was A."

And Sara M. wrote, "First time dining at this restaurant. Food was great. I probably won't order [the] barbacoa taco again as it has a very peculiar taste. It's not bad, but it's not to my liking. Menudo was great!"

Mi Familia De Mi Tierra is now open at 18403 I-10 West., so head on over to check it out.

