Check out the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Stone Oak

1. Los Tacos Gueros

Photo: alexson s./Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Los Tacos Gueros, which offers tacos and more. Located at 20323 Huebner, Suite 111, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp.

The menu includes egg dishes for breakfast and lunch plates like fajitas, enchiladas and flautas. Looking just for tacos? There are more than 20 options. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. India Taj Palace

Photo: rashpal s./Yelp

Next up is Indian, vegetarian and buffet spot India Taj Palace, situated at 20323 Huebner Road With four stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp and veggie entrees, along with biryani dishes, soups, tandoori specialties and more than 10 types of Indian breads. Go hungry and order the Palace Dinner with tandoori chicken, tandoori shrimp, lamb tikka kabab, chicken tikka masala, sag paneer, naan and basmati rice. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Jersey Mike's Subs

Photo: jersey mike's subs/Yelp

Deli and fast food spot Jersey Mike's Subs, which offers sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 20323 Huebner Road, four stars out of 47 reviews.

This franchise has 1667 locations worldwide. The fast-casual eatery serves up breakfast sandwiches as well as cold and hot subs. Try the Jersey Shore's Favorite sub with provolone, ham and cappacuolo, and the Chipotle Cheesesteak with grilled steak, white American cheese, peppers and onions. (Check out the entire menu here.)

4. Precision Kuts

Photo: precision kuts/Yelp

Precision Kuts, a hair salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19202 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 109, to see for yourself.

Precision Kuts offers haircuts for everyone in the family. Other services include wet sets, flat ironing, highlights, perms, blowouts and conditioning treatments. (Find all of the salon's services here.)

