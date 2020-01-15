Pair arrested after having sword fight at Texas apartment complex, police say

BUDA, Texas – A man and woman who admitted to engaging in a sword fight were arrested around 9:35 p.m. Thursday in Buda.

Bude police arrested Joshua Rothman, 28, and Kelsey White, 25, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a result of the incident.

The pair admitted to police that they swung a sword at each other, intending to hit the other person, according to KXAN.

Hays County Jail records show Rothman was released Friday on a $20,000 bond and White was released Friday on a $25,000 bond.

