Pair arrested after having sword fight at Texas apartment complex, police say
Man and woman admitted to trying to hit each other with a sword
BUDA, Texas – A man and woman who admitted to engaging in a sword fight were arrested around 9:35 p.m. Thursday in Buda.
Bude police arrested Joshua Rothman, 28, and Kelsey White, 25, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a result of the incident.
Texas repeals ban on ‘illegal knives’ so get ready to carry a sword
The pair admitted to police that they swung a sword at each other, intending to hit the other person, according to KXAN.
Hays County Jail records show Rothman was released Friday on a $20,000 bond and White was released Friday on a $25,000 bond.
SAPD: Man stabbed with sword while trying to retrieve borrowed laptop
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.