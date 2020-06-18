Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man

RICHMOND, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 87-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Gordon Benton Waddell is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a LSW navy blue shirt and khaki shorts. He also has a tattoo of initials on his left forearm, is missing a portion of his right ear, and has a scar on his lower back.

Waddell was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of FM 2977 in Richmond, Texas driving a green, 1996 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate 2FTBS.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Waddell is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.