Week in 210: Metro Health director resigns, Gov. Greg Abbott rolls back reopening phases

Here are the top local stories from June 22 - 26

Stephanie Serna, Reporter

Week in 210: Shea Serrano raises $100K for SA food bank; Local nurse makes mask with 99.5% filtration rate

SAN ANTONIO – In case you may have missed it this week, here are the top local stories from June 22th through June 26th.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

New Bexar County executive order mandates face coverings at all businesses when social distancing is not possible

Video shows confrontation between Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, customer over mask at store

Governor Greg Abbott pauses additional reopening phases due to surge in COVID-19 in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott says bars must close by noon, restaurants to scale back capacity

Metro Health Director wants person of color to replace her, per resignation letter

