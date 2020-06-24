Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ‘smacked,' yelled at by customer who refused to wear mask at store, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff was involved in a confrontation Wednesday at a hardware store during a dispute between a customer who refused to wear a face mask and an employee, according to county spokeswoman Monica Ramos.

Wolff was in a checkout line at a Lowe’s store on Interstate 10 and Callaghan when a cashier told a customer that wearing a mask was required, Ramos said.

The customer grew upset, so Wolff intervened. Wolff tried to show the customer the local emergency order, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

“From what we can see on the video, it appears Judge Wolff was just trying to be helpful with the situation,” Salazar said.

Wolff was not injured, but reported the incident to Salazar, who responded to the store around 1:30 p.m. Wolff had taken down the man’s license plate information before the man left the store.

“You can see that the suspect in the case actually smacked the piece of paper out of Judge Wolff’s hand and a pretty loud confrontation ensued,” Salazar said.

Salazar said Wolff then called him and turned his speakerphone on.

“I could hear this, the suspect was just berating the judge,” Salazar said. “He knew exactly who he was. He knew exactly who he was dealing with.”

Salazar said investigators have already identified the customer and are working to get in contact with him. The suspect may face assault charges depending on the outcome of the situation. Assault of a public servant is a third-degree felony in Texas.

Wolff declined to be interviewed for this story.

Wolff issued a countywide emergency order last week that requires businesses to ensure employees and customers wear face masks in any building. The order took effect Monday, as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in San Antonio.

Businesses who are caught violating the order can face a fine up to $1,000.