BCSO: Man accused in confrontation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff over mask turns self in

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was involved in a confrontation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff over a face mask dispute has been arrested, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Toller, 47, turned himself in to authorities around 7 a.m. Thursday, BCSO said. He was arrested on a warrant for assault on a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony.

Toller smacked a business card out of Wolff’s hand during the confrontation Wednesday at a checkout line at a Lowe’s store on Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road.

Video shows confrontation between Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, customer over mask at store

Wolff was getting in line when a cashier told Toller that wearing a mask was required. Toller grew upset, so Wolff intervened, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said Wednesday.

Wolff tried to hand Toller a business card, but he knocked it out of his hands.

“From what we can see on the video, it appears Judge Wolff was just trying to be helpful with the situation,” Salazar said.

Wolff reported the incident to Salazar, who responded to the store around 1:30 p.m. Wolff had taken down the man’s license plate information before the man left the store.

Wolff issued a countywide emergency order last week that requires businesses to ensure employees and customers wear face masks in any building. The order took effect Monday, as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in San Antonio.

Businesses who are caught violating the order can face a fine up to $1,000.