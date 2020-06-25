Felony assault charge downgraded to misdemeanor in confrontation involving Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, attorney says

SAN ANTONIO – Shortly after turning himself in on a second-degree felony assault of a public servant charge a day after a confrontation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, authorities reduced charges against the man to a low-level misdemeanor, his attorney told KSAT12.

Terry Toller, 47, turned himself in to authorities around 7 a.m. Thursday, BCSO said. Toller’s attorney, Nico LaHood, a former Bexar County district attorney, confirmed to KSAT that the charges were downgraded to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Toller is in the process of being released from the Bexar County Jail.

Toller smacked a business card out of Wolff’s hand during a confrontation over a mask Wednesday at a checkout line at a Lowe’s store on Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at the scene.

Video shows confrontation between Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, customer over mask at store

Wolff was getting in line when a cashier told Toller that wearing a mask was required. Toller grew upset, so Wolff intervened, Salazar said Wednesday.

Wolff tried to hand Toller a business card, but he knocked it out of his hands. Video appeared to show minimal contact and Wolff said he was not injured.

“From what we can see on the video, it appears Judge Wolff was just trying to be helpful with the situation,” Salazar said.

Had Toller been prosecuted for the second-degree felony of assault of a public servant, he would have faced up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge, depending on the level, is likely to result in a fine and potentially probation, though up to six months in jail is possible for a Class B misdemeanor.

Wolff issued a countywide emergency order last week that requires businesses to ensure employees and customers wear face masks in any building. The order took effect Monday, as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in San Antonio.

Businesses who are caught violating the order can face a fine up to $1,000.