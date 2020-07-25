Regis Philbin, television host, dies at 88

NEW YORK – Regis Philbin, actor and television host, died of natural causes one month before his 89th birthday, People Magazine reports.

Statement from Regis Philbin's family to @People: "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday." 🙏 https://t.co/lS7J94eYAz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2020

The statement to People Magazine from the Philbin family is as follows:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”

The former Live with Regis and Kelly! star stepped down from his position at ABC in 2011 after 23 years on air, according to People Magazine.

Limited details were available on the television star’s death. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Read also:

Regis Philbin and Daughter J.J. Dish on His Special ‘Single Parents’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Legend, Dead at 83