83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

News

Regis Philbin, television host, dies at 88

Philbin died one month shy of his 89th birthday

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Regis Philbin
After more than 28 years of hosting the syndicated television morning talk show most recently called "Live! With Regis & Kelly," Regis Philbin finally stepped down in November 2011.
After more than 28 years of hosting the syndicated television morning talk show most recently called "Live! With Regis & Kelly," Regis Philbin finally stepped down in November 2011. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Regis Philbin, actor and television host, died of natural causes one month before his 89th birthday, People Magazine reports.

The statement to People Magazine from the Philbin family is as follows:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”

The former Live with Regis and Kelly! star stepped down from his position at ABC in 2011 after 23 years on air, according to People Magazine.

Limited details were available on the television star’s death. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Read also:

Regis Philbin and Daughter J.J. Dish on His Special ‘Single Parents’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Legend, Dead at 83

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: