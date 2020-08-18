62-year-old woman in critical condition after North Side hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run on the city’s North Side.

The incident occurred June 6 around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the 62-year-old victim had just gotten off a VIA bus and was crossing the southbound lanes of Vance Jackson Road when she was struck by an unknown silver vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle made no attempt to stop or render aid and fled the scene.

Authorities said the victim was left in the road where she was found by responding emergency units. She was taken to University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators said a bicyclist near the scene of the crash may have contributed to the disruption of traffic. The bicyclist is a witness, but their identity is unknown, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.