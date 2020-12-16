Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman from Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Sandra Gail Upton is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

She has brown/gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink or red sweater and jeans. She has artificial nails and wears glasses around her neck.

Upton was last seen around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in Temple driving a white 2004 Toyota Prius with the Texas license plate KLV-6098.

Officials said Upton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Upton is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.