Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Friday for locals

SAN ANTONIO – If you can brave the cold temperatures on Friday, you can get into the San Antonio Zoo for half-price for locals day.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Friday.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

“The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

San Antonio Zoo hours are available here.

Related articles: