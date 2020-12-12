San Antonio’s most popular hippo officially has his own mural at LEGOLAND Discovery Center

SAN ANTONIO – The most popular hippopotamus in all of San Antonio officially has his own mural... made of LEGOS that is.

The San Antonio Zoo announced Saturday that its very own Timothy the hippo has his own mural at LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio as part of LEGOLAND’s annual Holiday Bricktacular event.

CHECK THIS OUT! Timothy now has HIS OWN MURAL at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center San Antonio! Be sure to go check it out during their Holiday Bricktacular which will be taking place until January 4 Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Timothy is widely known for his social media posts and adoring love notes to his long-distance lover and pen pal, Fiona the hippo, who resides at the Cincinnati Zoo.

You can visit the real Timothy at the SA Zoo, or view the mural at LEGOLAND from now until Jan. 4. To learn more about LEGOLAND’s holiday bricktacular, click here.

RELATED: SA’s Timothy the hippo misses Fiona, seeing zoo visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic