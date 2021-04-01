Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2017 slaying of 27-year-old woman in living room

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers seek the public’s help with information in the murder of 27-year-old Kaitlin McDonald on March 24, 2017.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in 2017.

According to police, on March 24, 2017, Kaitlin McDonald was found around 9:20 p.m. inside a home in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street suffering from a stab wound.

Police said they found McDonald inside the living room of the home with an injury to her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating her death as a murder investigation.

SAPD said they interviewed several witnesses at the time, but were unable to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

