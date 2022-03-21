Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

A popular beauty product is being recalled for possible bacteria contamination.

The three and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer are being voluntarily recalled because of the possible presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae.

The bacteria typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, according to the FDA, but people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.

Kao USA Inc. issued the voluntary recall on March 11 for the aforementioned sized products with manufacture dates between Oct. 1 - 8, 2021.

The affected lot codes for the 3-ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for a pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU.”

ZU712851

ZU712911

ZU712861

ZU722851

ZU712871

ZU722881

ZU712881

The affected lot codes for the 10-ounce size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU.”

ZU722741

ZU732791

ZU722771

ZU732801

ZU722781

ZU732811

ZU732781

ZU732821

Kao USA Inc. said it’s working on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future.

Anyone who has one of the recalled products should call Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1 -800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.

Phone lines are open from 8-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have experienced adverse effects while using the recalled products, report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Program.

