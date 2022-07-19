104º

Missing 68-year-old Von Ormy woman found dead near Laredo

Isabel Delgado was found by a truck driver 1 mile from her abandoned vehicle, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Officials said Isabel Delgado is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. (KSAT)

VON ORMY, Texas – The body of a 68-year-old Von Ormy woman was found Monday afternoon near Laredo, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driver found the body of Isabel Delgado near the 14-mile marker of Interstate 35 South.

Delgado’s abandoned vehicle, which was impounded early Monday morning because it was obstructing the interstate, was found one mile north of where her body was discovered, sheriff’s officials said.

That same day, the San Antonio Police Department listed Delgado as missing and a Silver Alert was issued.

According to SAPD, Delgado was diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Delgado’s cause of death has not been determined and the investigation continues, sheriff’s officials said.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

