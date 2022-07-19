Missing 68-year-old Von Ormy woman found dead near Laredo

Officials said Isabel Delgado is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

VON ORMY, Texas – The body of a 68-year-old Von Ormy woman was found Monday afternoon near Laredo, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driver found the body of Isabel Delgado near the 14-mile marker of Interstate 35 South.

Delgado’s abandoned vehicle, which was impounded early Monday morning because it was obstructing the interstate, was found one mile north of where her body was discovered, sheriff’s officials said.

That same day, the San Antonio Police Department listed Delgado as missing and a Silver Alert was issued.

According to SAPD, Delgado was diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Delgado’s cause of death has not been determined and the investigation continues, sheriff’s officials said.

Also on KSAT.com: