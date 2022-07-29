Southwest Airlines is eliminating expiration dates on flight credits

Southwest Airlines announced a new policy Thursday that’s a first for the aviation industry.

Expiration dates on flight credits are now a thing of the past.

All flight credits that were unexpired as of July 28, and all those created on or after that date, will no longer expire.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our Customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel, just like Bags fly free, just like No change fees, just like Points don’t expire — they’re a first-in-our-industry combination of differentiators that only Southwest offers,” said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

Customers with existing flight credits don’t need to take any action. Credits will remain in customer profiles and apply to any new flight credits that are issued.

“We repeatedly leaned in during the pandemic to give our customers more time to use their flight credits beyond a full year, which was our previous policy,” said Tony Roach, vice president of customer experience and engagement with Southwest Airlines. “Introducing this change in our policy is part of a massive effort to improve the things that are most important to our customers.”

Ad

Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the reservation is canceled more than 10 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to a press release.

Flight credits will show an expiration date of 12/31/2040 until systems are updated.

All flight credits with an expiration date of July 27 or earlier have expired.