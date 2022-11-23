Man, 46, killed in hit-and-run crash; police need help finding culprit

SAPD provided this image of the vehicle involved in a hit and run on the city's West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city’s West Side.

The incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 24th Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, a silver 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling eastbound in the outside lane when the driver hit the victim, 46-year-old Richard Tovar.

Police said Tovar was crossing the street from north to south and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled without stopping and the driver has not been found. When located, the driver will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.