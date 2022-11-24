City closures announced for Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
Other City services will operate as follows:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions (option 1) will be available on both Nov. 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices
- Collections for trash, recycling or organics for Thursday, Nov. 24 will be made Friday, Nov. 25. Friday, Nov. 25 services will move to Saturday, Nov. 26
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 25
- Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center open Friday, Nov. 25
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty Nov. 24 and 25
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 25 (normal hours)
- Homeless Outreach and Homeless Connections Hotline will be operational Friday, Nov. 25
- Downtown visitors will enjoy holiday free parking on Thursday, Nov. 24 in City-owned parking lots, garages and meters, and an on-street parking meter holiday on Friday, Nov. 25
- La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 25
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 25
- City parks and trails
Closed:
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 but available for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions (option 1) from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- All Metro Health clinics
- Senior Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- Willie Velasquez, Frank Garrett and Claude Black Community Centers
- Early Education & Child Care Assistance Services Administrative Offices
- Head Start Administrative Offices and school district sites
- Homeless Outreach and Homeless Connections Hotline will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Fitness and Park classes
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Office
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- Brush collection will not operate Thursday, Nov. 24
- Bitters Complex (Brush Recycling), 1800 Wurzbach Parkway is closed Thursday, Nov. 24
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd. is closed Thursday, Nov. 24
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) are closed Thursday, Nov. 24
- Dead animal collection crews will not be on duty Thursday, Nov. 24
- Solid Waste Management Administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Economic Development Department
- Alamodome Box Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24
- Central Library and all branch libraries will be closed Nov. 24 and 25
- Neighborhood and Housing Services Department
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- La Villita and Market Square will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square