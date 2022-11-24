City closures announced for Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions (option 1) will be available on both Nov. 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices

Collections for trash, recycling or organics for Thursday, Nov. 24 will be made Friday, Nov. 25. Friday, Nov. 25 services will move to Saturday, Nov. 26

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 25

Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center open Friday, Nov. 25

Animal Care Officers will be on duty Nov. 24 and 25

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 25 (normal hours)

Homeless Outreach and Homeless Connections Hotline will be operational Friday, Nov. 25

Downtown visitors will enjoy holiday free parking on Thursday, Nov. 24 in City-owned parking lots, garages and meters, and an on-street parking meter holiday on Friday, Nov. 25

La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 25

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 25

City parks and trails

Closed: