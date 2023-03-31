Houston rapper killed in targeted shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said a man was gunned down Thursday evening in the River Oaks area and that the shooting suspects are still on the loose.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference that police received a 911 call around 6:10 p.m. for a drive-by shooting in the 2100 block of Mid Lane.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed by police but KSAT’s sister station KPRC reported that the man is believed to be a rapper in his mid-20s. However, police did confirm that the victim had a family.

Finner said when police arrived at the scene they found the man deceased. He also noted that the victim was driving a white Mercedes when he was shot.

Witnesses told Houston Police Department officers that a black Subaru SUV drove up to the Mercedes and began firing into the vehicle.

Finner said at least two suspects pulled up and started shooting into the Mercedes before they were seen getting out of the Subaru and firing more shots into the vehicle.

“We do believe this was a targeted incident. We don’t know — we don’t have a lot of details. This is an active investigation,” Finner said.

The only description police say they have of the suspects is that they were dressed in all black, wearing hoodies and had sunglasses on.

They fled the scene after the shooting.

Finner said police are in the process of reviewing surveillance cameras from local businesses and private residents in the area.