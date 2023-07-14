Stinging caterpillars are being spotted around San Antonio

Top left is Hickory tussock caterpillar, top right is Spiny oak slug caterpillar, bottom left is Puss caterpillar and bottom right is Saddleback caterpillar

SAN ANTONIO – There have been several sightings of stinging caterpillars in the San Antonio area recently.

You’re likely not gardening in the middle of the afternoon due to the excessive heat we’ve had recently but if you happen upon one of these furry creatures it’s best to leave it alone.

Touching certain stinging caterpillar species can cause contact rashes and painful reactions. Most of the time, the pain and rash will go away in hours, or sometimes days.

People tend to react differently to caterpillar toxins with some developing a more severe reaction than others. Different areas of the body may also have more or less severe reactions depending on the thickness of the skin in the area where you’re stung.

“A good rule of thumb is if a caterpillar looks ‘fuzzy’ - don’t touch it,” Bexar County AgriLife Extension specialist Molly Keck said.

Although many fuzzy caterpillars are not dangerous, do not pick up a caterpillar unless you are sure it is not of the stinging variety. The puss caterpillar, for example, looks deceptively soft and can be especially tempting for children to want to pick up or “pet” them, according to a news release from AgriLife Today.

Puss moth caterpillars, also known as asps, are furry and fluffy looking, with different color variations. Touching them can cause a burning sensation and a rash that could be very itchy and may even require a trip to the emergency room, AgriLife Extension experts say.

If you are stung, you may feel immediate pain and reddish-colored spots may appear where spines entered the skin. Some people may not feel pain until several minutes after they are stung, while others can experience intense throbbing or radiating pain.

Other symptoms after a sting can include nausea, vomiting, headaches, respiratory stress or shock, according to a previous news release.

The caterpillars are typically prevalent in San Antonio from March through December.

“The best solution to dealing with stinging caterpillars may just be educating adults and children on what these caterpillars are, what they look like, and the importance of not touching them with bare hands,” Merchant said.

The experts at AgriLife Extension say you should just enjoy the inchworms and fuzzy caterpillars from afar.