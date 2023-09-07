Company pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ chip off shelves following teen’s death

The company behind the “One Chip Challenge” is pulling the chip off the shelves following reports that a teenager died after eating the Paqui brand chip.

An announcement on the Paqui website says the challenge is intended for adults only but that there has been an increase in the number of teens who are partaking in the “One Chip Challenge,” where consumers eat what is referred to as the spiciest tortilla chip in the world.

Despite what the company refers to as “prominent labeling” highlighting that the chip is not for children, anyone with sensitivities to spicy foods, underlying health conditions or anyone who is pregnant — Paqui officials say people aren’t heeding the warnings.

“As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves,” the statement says.

Paqui is also offering refunds on “One Chip Challenge” products.

Investigators who are looking into the death of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah, who died hours after partaking in the viral “One-Chip Challenge,” said the teen’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. It’s still unclear if the chip contributed to the teen’s death.

For refunds on the product, call 1-866-528-6848.