As always, people around San Antonio, Bexar County and beyond are stocking up on fireworks and getting ready to celebrate the holiday with a fantastic show.

KSAT’s livecams will have great views of the city horizon from different angles.

Watch them below and always remember to practice firework safety.

Happy Fourth of July from KSAT 12!

Find all KSAT’s livestreams on the KSAT Plus page or download the free KSAT Plus app on your Smart TV.

Airport Cam

City Cam North