Texas residents and Camp Mystic staffer plead for help in newly released 911 audio from July floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – Texas residents caught up catastrophic flooding in July pleaded for water rescues and staffers at Camp Mystic requested help in newly released recordings of 911 calls during the floods that killed more than 100 people in July.
Texas authorities on Friday released hundreds of 911 calls.
Emergency dispatchers in rural Kerr County fielded more than 400 calls during the six hours when floods began to
overwhelm the region during the July Fourth holiday.
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall said the calls were distressing and difficult to hear.
