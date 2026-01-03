Skip to main content
Jake Paul drops out of WBA cruiserweight rankings after loss to Anthony Joshua

Associated Press

Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jake Paul reacts in the corner of the ring during the heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PANAMA CITY – Jake Paul has slipped out of the WBA cruiserweight rankings after the YouTuber-turned-boxer was soundly beaten by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua last month.

Paul’s jaw was broken in two places and the American needed surgery to repair the damage after Joshua's sixth-round knockout victory in a heavyweight bout in Miami.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) had entered the WBA’s cruiserweight rankings at No. 14 in July shortly after he beat 39-year-old Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision in Anaheim, California.

He was at No. 15 entering the bout against Joshua.

AP boxing: https://www.apnews.com/boxing

