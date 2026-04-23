SCUCISD board member resigns from teaching position in Judson ISD

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A Judson Independent School District teacher has resigned months after the board of trustees voted to propose his termination.

Dr. Matthew Short’s resignation was effective April 21, according to Judson ISD Director of Communications Lexie Greathouse. He had been on leave since November, the district had previously said.

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Short is a school board member at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, but taught at Judson ISD.

The Judson ISD board voted to propose termination of Short’s employment at their meeting on Jan. 22.

In Feburary, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD’s Board of Trustees voted to restrict Short from using district funds or facilities.

Short was elected to the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD board in 2025.