Man, 29, accused of sexually assaulting, impregnating 15-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man is charged with sexual assaulting a child after he allegedly impregnated a 15-year-old.

Police said Mark Anthony Pettet met the teen at a community pool two years ago and exchanged numbers with the girl. According to an affidavit, Pettet and the girl eventually started "dating."

The document said the girl would tell Pettet about her classes and lunch periods at her high school and the conversations escalated to Pettet sneaking into the girl's home while her parents slept.

Pettet, police said, began discussing having sex with the girl and told her he "would only do so if she wanted to and he would not force her in doing so."

The affidavit said the girl agreed to have sex with Pettet and later, the girl purchased four at-home pregnancy tests which all showed she was pregnant.

According to the affidavit, Pettet told police back in March that he maintained a sexual relationship with the teenager and that he believed he was the biological father in her pregnancy.

Pettet is in custody on a $60,000 bond.

