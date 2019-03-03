3 arrested at North Side strip club; 1 charged with prostitution

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested at XTC Cabaret on Friday night. All are charged with violating a city ordinance and one is charged with prostitution, online records show.

Andreina Perez, 27; Diana Alaniz, 37; and Rodney Ybarra, 47, were arrested around 11 p.m. Friday at the strip club, located at 2023 Sable Lane.

Law enforcement sources said Perez showed her buttocks and that Alaniz exposed her breasts, both prohibited at sexually oriented businesses by city ordinances. Ybarra was taken into custody on a charge of violating a city ordinance at a sexually oriented business as he was the manager at the time of the alleged incidents involving Perez and Alaniz, according to sources.

Alaniz is facing an additional charge of prostitution because she agreed to sex in exchange for $200, a law enforcement source said.

KSAT has reached out to RCI Entertainment, XTC Cabaret's parent company, and has not yet heard back. An individual who answered the phone at XTC Cabaret said the strip club is still open for business.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.