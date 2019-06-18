Dispute leads to quadruple shooting near San Antonio's convention center

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to find out more about a person who fired shots into a car downtown, wounding four people.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at East Market Street and Tower of the Americas Way, near the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Police said the people inside the car had been involved in some type of altercation or argument about a block from there with the occupants of a white pickup.

At some point, a person in the pickup fire multiple shots at the Toyota Camry, wounding four men between the ages of 20 and 23.

There was a fifth person in the car, a woman who was not hit by the gunfire.

Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD, said the incident put a lot of other people, including tourists, in jeopardy.

“This is in our downtown,” he said. “There are always people out and about. We’re thankful that not more people were injured in this incident."

The driver of the Camry, a 23-year-old man, suffered life-threatening wounds.

The three other victims all were stable when they were taken to hospitals by ambulance, Greene said.

Police said the pickup was last seen heading down the nearby access road of Interstate 37.

Greene said although one victim has refused to cooperate with investigators, they were able to question other witnesses about what happened.

