4-year-old boy climbed fence, drowned in neighbor's pool, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 4-year-old boy died Friday after he climbed the fence and drowned in his neighbor's pool, San Antonio police said.

Firefighters and police were called to the 7400 block of Kentisbury around 2:30 p.m. after an off-duty deputy and a relative of the child found him in their neighbor's pool.

According to police, the relative realized the child was missing around 2 p.m. and flagged down an off-duty sergeant for assistance in searching for the child.

The child was discovered minutes later in the neighbor's pool and the off-duty police sergeant began lifesaving measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities are continuing their investigation at the home. The child has not been identified.

