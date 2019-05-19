5 servicemen arrested at Lackland AFB on aggravated sexual assault charges, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - Five servicemen were arrested at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland on Friday night on warrants for aggravated sexual assault out of Hays County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Dominick Burns, 20; Anthony Cooney, 21; Kenneth Johnson, 20; Mauricio Chaparro, 28; and Kyle Tuschmann 19, were taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, online records show.

Each faces four charges of aggravated sexual assault with bail totaling $500,000 each.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, the five men were arrested in connection with an incident that occurred in May of 2018.

San Marcos police Chief Chase Stapp said that the San Marcos Police Department investigated the case last May and sent it to the Hays County District Attorney's Office for review.

It appears the men were all recently indicted and subsequently arrested in San Antonio at Lackland Air Force Base on Friday.

Stapp said that since it is a pending case, the police department will not be able to comment further, adding that their arrests are not tied to the arrest of a Tyshane Thomas, who was suspected of committing three sexual assaults in San Marcos throughout the months of April and May.

A request for comment from Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland was not immediately returned Saturday night.

