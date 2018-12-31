57-year-old woman killed in vehicle crash in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS - One person is dead and another may face charges following a fatal vehicle crash in New Braunfels late Sunday night, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of the Interstate 35 South frontage road.

According to police, Shane Salmon, 51, was driving a 2006 Ford F-350 and struck the back of a 2018 flatbed tow truck.

The crash instantly killed the passenger inside the Ford truck, 57-year-old Betty Gibson.

Salmon experienced non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. He is being investigated for intoxication manslaughter charges, a second-degree felony, police said.

Police said members of the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit and Criminal Investigations Division investigated the crash.

