8 teens escape North Side treatment center, 3 still missing, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for three teenagers following an eight-person escape from a juvenile treatment center on the city's North Side late Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Hector Garza Residential Treatment Center, located in the 600 block of East Afton Oaks Boulevard, not far from Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

According to police, a fire alarm was pulled during an altercation on the premises and in the confusion eight juveniles fled the center on foot, just before crossing the highway.

Police said they were ultimately able to track down five of the missing individuals, but that they have yet to find the other three. Their search and investigation are ongoing.

