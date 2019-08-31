21 shot, 5 killed in mass shooting spanning Midland, Odessa

CNN

Up to 21 people were shot Saturday after reports of an active shooter in Odessa and Midland.

Five of those victims have been killed, Odessa police said in a news conference.

Midland police confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa. The suspect is a man in his mid 30s, Odessa police said.

"There is no active shooter at this time," Midland police wrote. "All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."

Three of the victims are in law enforcement, Odessa police said. One is a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, one is a Midland police officer and one is an Odessa police officer.

Odessa police said the incident began as a traffic stop, they said Saturday evening.

At 4 p.m. the Midland Police Department confirmed reports of an active shooter near the Home Depot in Odessa.

Initial reports indicated there were two active shooters, but Odessa police said the confusion came when the suspect stole a mail van during the incident.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he was briefed about the shootings.

"FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged," Trump wrote. "More to follow."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to be in Odessa on Sunday.

"The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa," Abbott said in a statement.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," Odessa police confirmed in a Facebook post.

The shooting comes four weeks after a mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart.

