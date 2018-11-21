Amazon tight-lipped about sharing customer emails due to technical error

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon sent an email to customers Tuesday saying the website inadvertently disclosed personal email addresses due to a technical error.

Beyond saying the issue has been fixed, Amazon has been relatively tight-lipped, refusing to give additional information about the issue.

“We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted,” an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The body of the email reads:

"We’re contacting you to let you know that our website inadvertently disclosed your email address due to a technical error. The issue has been fixed. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action."

The email was sent two days before Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

**A previous edition of this story indicated that personal emails were disclosed due to a data breach. The emails were actually disclosed due to a technical error which has been fixed.

