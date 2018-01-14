Architects complete monument honoring MLK ahead of San Antonio march

SAN ANTONIO - On Friday, architects completed a monument honoring Martin Luther King Jr. outside of the San Antonio park that bears his name.

The monument features an iconic photo of King at the 1963 civil rights march on Washington, along with text of his most famous speeches including the "I Have a Dream" speech.

The statue, completed by Porter Dillard of Dillard Architect Group, sits at the corner of MLK Street at the entrance to MLK park.

The masterpiece will mark the starting point of San Antonio's MLK walk, also recognized as one of the largest MLK marches in the country. The march draws an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people annually.

The 2.75-mile trek begins at 10 a.m. near MLK Park and will end at Pittman-Sullivan Park at 1101 Iowa, where a commemorative program will be held featuring nationally recognized journalist Roland Martin as the keynote speaker.

